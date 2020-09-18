Subtropical Storm Alpha forms, to impact Portugal this weekend

Break out the Greek Alphabet! The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season has officially run out of names, as Subtropical Storm Alpha formed off the coast of Europe around 11:30am CDT Friday.

Alpha is the first Greek name tropical system since 2005, when so many tropical storms and hurricanes formed that the naming system went to Zeta. In fact, Tropical Storm Zeta formed on December 30, 2005 and dissipated on January 7, 2006.

Alpha is forecast to move inland over Portugal. Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center.

915 WTNT34 KNHC 181633 TCPAT4 BULLETIN Subtropical Storm Alpha Special Advisory Number 1 NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL242020 430 PM GMT Fri Sep 18 2020 ...SUBTROPICAL STORM ALPHA FORMS NEAR THE COAST OF PORTUGAL... ...EXPECTED TO BE SHORT-LIVED BUT BRING WINDS AND RAIN TO PORTIONS OF PORTUGAL... SUMMARY OF 430 PM GMT...1630 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...39.9N 9.3W ABOUT 75 MI...125 KM N OF LISBON PORTUGAL MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...50 MPH...85 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...NE OR 35 DEGREES AT 17 MPH...28 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...999 MB...29.50 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- There are no coastal tropical cyclone watches or warnings in effect. Interests in Portugal should monitor the progress of Alpha. Additional information on this system can be found in products from the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere at www.ipma.pt. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- At 430 PM GMT (1630 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Alpha was located near latitude 39.9 North, longitude 9.3 West. The storm is moving toward the northeast near 17 mph (28 km/h), and this general motion is expected during the next day or so before dissipation. Alpha should move across the coast of west-central Portugal during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before landfall, with rapid weakening over land through the weekend. Alpha is a small storm. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb (29.50 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ---------------------- WIND...Information on wind hazards from Alpha can be found in products from the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere at www.ipma.pt. RAINFALL...Alpha is expected to produce 1 to 2 inches (25 to 50 mm) of rainfall, with isolated amounts of 3 inches (75 mm) over the northern portion of Portugal and into west-central Spain through Saturday morning. NEXT ADVISORY ------------- Next complete advisory at 900 PM GMT. $$ Forecaster Blake