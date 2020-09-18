Subtropical Storm Alpha forms, to impact Portugal this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Break out the Greek Alphabet! The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season has officially run out of names, as Subtropical Storm Alpha formed off the coast of Europe around 11:30am CDT Friday.

Alpha is the first Greek name tropical system since 2005, when so many tropical storms and hurricanes formed that the naming system went to Zeta. In fact, Tropical Storm Zeta formed on December 30, 2005 and dissipated on January 7, 2006.

Alpha is forecast to move inland over Portugal. Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center.

915 
WTNT34 KNHC 181633
TCPAT4

BULLETIN
Subtropical Storm Alpha Special Advisory Number   1
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL       AL242020
430 PM GMT Fri Sep 18 2020

...SUBTROPICAL STORM ALPHA FORMS NEAR THE COAST OF PORTUGAL...
...EXPECTED TO BE SHORT-LIVED BUT BRING WINDS AND RAIN TO 
PORTIONS OF PORTUGAL...


SUMMARY OF 430 PM GMT...1630 UTC...INFORMATION
----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...39.9N 9.3W
ABOUT 75 MI...125 KM N OF LISBON PORTUGAL
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...50 MPH...85 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...NE OR 35 DEGREES AT 17 MPH...28 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...999 MB...29.50 INCHES


WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
There are no coastal tropical cyclone watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in Portugal should monitor the progress of Alpha.
Additional information on this system can be found in products from
the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere at
www.ipma.pt.


DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
----------------------
At 430 PM GMT (1630 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Alpha was
located near latitude 39.9 North, longitude 9.3 West. The storm is
moving toward the northeast near 17 mph (28 km/h), and this general 
motion is expected during the next day or so before dissipation.  
Alpha should move across the coast of west-central Portugal during 
the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts.
Little change in strength is expected before landfall, with rapid 
weakening over land through the weekend.

Alpha is a small storm. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 35 
miles (55 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb (29.50 inches).


HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
WIND...Information on wind hazards from Alpha can be found in
products from the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere at
www.ipma.pt. 

RAINFALL...Alpha is expected to produce 1 to 2 inches (25 to 50 mm) 
of rainfall, with isolated amounts of 3 inches (75 mm) over the 
northern portion of Portugal and into west-central Spain through 
Saturday morning.


NEXT ADVISORY
-------------
Next complete advisory at 900 PM GMT.

$$
Forecaster Blake

Share this story

Click Here To Send Us Your Photo