Stronger Storms Around Here Friday

The Tennessee Valley’s severe weather season runs from March through May. It’s always important to remember we can have severe storms at anytime of year. The next chance of strong to possibly severe storms comes on Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has north Alabama under a *MARGINAL RISK* for severe weather Friday afternoon.





Futurecast shows heavy storms moving through the Tennessee Valley with a strong late spring cold front. We’ll watch the timing on this with more area graduations on Friday.

Friday 2pm



Friday 3pm

Friday 4pm

Friday 6pm

This will be the highest chance of rain we have had in weeks with most locations not seeing more than a tenth of an inch since Mother’s Day where Huntsville International picked up 1.54″.

After Friday’s cold front, things improve for the Memorial Day weekend! Lower temperatures and rain chances arrive. Enjoy because we know 90s return soon along with high humidity!

