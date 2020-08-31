Strong to severe storms possible Monday

Heavy rain and gusty winds are in the forecast once again for Monday afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of north and central Alabama in a Marginal Risk of severe weather on Monday. This means that thunderstorms are in the forecast, and a few storms have the potential to produce wind gusts as high as 58 mph or greater.



SPC Risk Categories and Descriptions

A cold front surging south through the Tennessee Valley will produce strong uni-directional speed shear from the surface of the ground to higher aloft in the atmosphere. This uni-directional shear usually indicates a straight line wind threat, where thunderstorm winds fan out in all directions rather than spinning up, like a tornado.

Straight line winds have the potential to produce structural damage to trees and buildings, so this wind threat should be taken into consideration. Thunderstorm wind gusts as high as 50-60 mph are possible in north Alabama.

In addition to the wind, heavy rain within the thunderstorms may produce rainfall amounts as high as 1-2″ at a time. North Alabama has already received copious amounts of rain over the past week, which means any additional heavy rains may prompt a flash flood threat.





