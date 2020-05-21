Strong to Severe Storms possible Friday

A warm front approaching the Tennessee Valley late Thursday night to Friday morning will serve as the “focus feature” that will fire up scattered thunderstorms Friday morning and afternoon.

These thunderstorms have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts (40+ mph) as well as small hail.

The storms will arrive in northwest Alabama between 6am and 8am before moving through northeast Alabama through 12pm. An additional round of storms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

