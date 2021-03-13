Strong to severe storms looming Monday morning, again Wednesday

We are tracking potential severe weather for two different days this week: Monday morning and again Wednesday afternoon/evening.

Monday Outlook: Stormy Morning Commute

A slow-moving storm system will start cranking over the Southern Plains on Sunday, and this system will eventually move east into the Tennessee Valley during the early morning hours Monday through Monday afternoon.

Severe weather is possible. While there is no official outlined risk from the Storm Prediction Center, it appears that the ingredients needed for strong wind gusts, hail larger than a quarter and even some rotating/tornado-producing storms will be in place Monday morning through the afternoon in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.

Monday’s wet/stormy weather may linger into Tuesday morning, but there is no substantial risk of severe weather Tuesday.

Wednesday’s Outlook: Details still “fuzzy”, but severe weather likely in the afternoon, evening

Another storm system arrives Wednesday with what looks like a more intense round of thunderstorms.

It’s still too early to nail down the details on the “when” and “where” this far out, but early model guidance indicates that this round of storms will impact the Tennessee Valley Wednesday afternoon/evening (areas in yellow in the image above).

Unfortunately, plenty of atmospheric instability (convective available potential energy, aka CAPE) and wind shear are available for the atmosphere to tap into on Wednesday.

As a result, all forms of severe weather are possible, including large hail, damaging wind gusts, and unfortunately tornadoes Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

Please continue to monitor the forecast for Wednesday, and be prepared to enact any safety plans (including knowing your closest tornado shelters and safe spots) before the storms arrive!

