Strong Storms Possible Wednesday Afternoon

Four-straight dry days: that's the best we will do for now, because there is a lot of rain on the way! A 'disturbed' weather pattern sets up this week bringing several waves of rain and thunderstorms. While there are no 'obvious' threats of severe weather, be alert and engaged; we are in the time of year to be on the lookout for severe storms anytime thunderstorms develop.

In the short-term, showers creep in Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Most of the rain looks like; however, a few heavier downpours could bring totals up to around 1/2 inch in a few communities by Tuesday morning. The first wave of widespread rain moves out early in the day, but we do expect another batch of spotty showers and a few thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. High temperatures reach the upper 60s in between the showers, and it looks breezy, too: wind gusts over 20 miles per hour possible.

The first wave of rain this week ends early Tuesday. A second, smaller wave comes through on Tuesday afternoon and evening. After that, it's wave after wave of occasional showers and thunderstorms through the weekend ahead.

A 'disturbed' weather pattern like this in March can take advantage of warm, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico to build some heavy thunderstorms. Colder air aloft has the freezing level lower than 10,000 feet above the ground. That leads to an unstable air mass and the potential for some hail and strong gusty winds within the heavier storms.