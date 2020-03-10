Strong Storms Possible Wednesday Afternoon

More rain and storms in the forecast this week
The Storm Prediction Center has a *marginal risk* of severe storms across west Alabama for Wednesday afternoon. The higher threats will be gusty winds and small hail with this disturbance.
Timing For Wednesday’s Storms
Futurecast has storms moving through the Tennessee Valley Wednesday afternoon after lunchtime.
Click here for the forecast anytime