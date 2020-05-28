Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon

The Storm Prediction Center has part of west Alabama under a *SLIGHT RISK* for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Moisture continues to wrap around an upper level low to our west keeping the Tennessee Valley unsettled. The main threat are gusty winds and hail.

Here is a look at futurecast. Heavy storms are possible after lunchtime through the early evening. Things should improve in a hurry during the overnight. The risk of showers remain, but the severe weather threat will be over by then. Friday will be the last day of scattered showers then drier air takes over for a long time.

3pm Thursday

5pm Thursday

7pm Thursday

Sunshine returns Saturday into next week. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with lows in the upper 50s to middle 60s. We’ll have multiple days of sunny, dry weather.