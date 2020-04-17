Stormy Sunday On the Way – Greatest Chance For Severe Weather South Of Tennessee Valley

Rain and storms likely Sunday – Gusty winds the main threat

It will be the second Sunday in a row with unsettled weather across the Tennessee Valley. Thankfully this time, severe weather is more likely south of the Tennessee Valley. Expect a soggy start to Sunday with rain and possible storms. We’ll have gusty winds up to 40 mph through the afternoon and evening here. That’s when our window (a small one) will be for stronger storms. This system will be a south Alabama, south Mississippi, Louisiana, and Gulf Coast storm. The Storm Prediction Center has an *ENHANCED RISK* for severe storms for this area. This just means the chances of severe weather is higher compared to other regions.

Storm Prediction Center Outlook For Sunday, April 19th (Updated Friday Morning at 3am)

What about timing?

Rain is likely in the morning along a warm front. These showers and storms will be elevated (non-surface based). We could still see some gusty winds early Sunday.

Showers along a warm front early Sunday morning

Sunday afternoon and evening

We “flirt” with the warm sector, but it’s going to be tough to squeeze out a severe storm this far north. Areas to the south and east have a greater chance of a severe thunderstorm or two late Sunday. Futurecast does show heavy storms across east Alabama Sunday evening.

7pm Sunday Evening

11pm Sunday Evening

Though the chances of severe weather is lower this time, we always need to be prepared for the next event. April is the PEAK of Alabama’s severe weather season. Remember to have multiple ways to get warnings including Live Alert 19 and a NOAA Weather Radio. Click here for WHNT News 19’s Discussion from the Weather Authority.