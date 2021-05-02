Stormy pattern sets up this week, severe storms possible Tuesday

A wet and stormy weather pattern is setting up for the Tennessee Valley for the first half of this week as two different storm systems develop over the Southeast as well as the Great Plains.

Sunday night into Monday

A surface low is moving through east Texas into western Arkansas, pushing heavy rain showers and thunderstorms in to the Gulf Coast northward toward the Cumberland Plateau.

These thunderstorms will eventually move into North Alabama late tonight, but they will be very hit-or-miss; these storms are expected to produce a few minor wind gusts, though some gusts as high as 40-60 mph are possible through Monday morning.

Additional pop-up thunderstorms are possible on Monday afternoon as a warm and humid air mass settles in over the Tennessee Valley. However, storms are expected to remain few and far between Monday as the necessary forcing for storms — a cold front — remains out west. However, the cold front will approach the Tennessee Valley as early as Tuesday.

Severe Storms on Tuesday?

When a cold front pushes through a region of warm, humid air, that front serves as a “lifting mechanism” for generating heavy rain and strong thunderstorms that are capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and even tornadoes.

Those two features will be in place on Tuesday across the Southeast, which is why the Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee in a *SLIGHT RISK* for severe thunderstorms Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, the timing of the storms appears to occur in two waves: One in the morning and one in the afternoon.

The first wave will occur during the Tuesday morning commute, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to North Alabama between 4 am and 11 am.

The second wave will occur during the afternoon and evening hours Tuesday, when more damaging winds, hail, and a even a tornado is possible during the heating of the day, and with the strongest forcing from the cold front.

Continue to monitor News 19 for the latest information regarding this week’s thunderstorms. Have fresh batteries stocked in a NOAA weather radio, and download the Live Alert 19 app to stay up to date with any weather alerts while you are on the go.