Storms on the increase through the weekend

Temperatures around 90ºF and thick humidity made it feel rough on Thursday! And that humid air means a sticky night ahead: lows in the lower 70s with a fair sky and light wind; some fog develops again early Friday in some of the usual spots along the Tennessee River and some of the valleys of Northeast Alabama and Tennessee.

Friday’s sunrise at 5:46 AM kicks off another hot one: getting into the upper 80s and lower 90s by mid-afternoon with a heat index (how hot your body feels because of the heat and humidity together) in the 95°F to 99°F range. A few spotty showers and storms develop Friday; most of us miss the rain for a second-straight day, but the weekend brings a much better chance of locally-heavy rainfall with more numerous thunderstorms.

Weekend outlook

Got plans for Saturday? Don’t cancel them, but you should be ready to be flexible. These scattered storms are predictable in the sense of knowing they will be there, but they are unpredictable in the sense of exactly when and exactly where they develop.

Saturday’s storms still look very spotty: better over-all coverage than Friday, but still a lot of territory between individual downpours. The best chance of rain Saturday comes between 11 AM and 8 PM. Some will get it, and some won’t get a drop. The bottom line is that it looks hot and humid, and because it’s hot and humid, some of these storms will be energetic with heavy downpours, lightning, and wind gusts over 30 MPH.

How hot? Highs reach the upper 80s with a heat index in the 93°F to 97°F range away from the scattered storms.

Rain coverage increases on Sunday. In fact, Sunday is one of those days in which multiple rounds of showers and some thunderstorms develop, and that means if one round doesn’t get you, another one will!