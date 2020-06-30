WATCH LIVE: Storms likely through Tuesday night: a few could be severe

A few ‘strong’ storms moving across North Alabama and Southern Tennessee are kicking up the wind and dropping a load of rain. Storms are likely through 9 PM; another batch moves in behind that one between midnight and 4 AM. While severe weather is possible (mainly from wind), we do not expect widespread destructive storms.

This is what one of those storms looked like in Meridianville Tuesday afternoon. It produced a 44 MPH wind gust at Meridianville (Madison County Executive Airport):

Mother Nature trying to make this new homeowner nervous about losing my trees! @Puckettwx taken in Meridianville/Moores Mill area. Awfully strong wind. Seemed like we had hail for a second but I could be wrong. @whnt pic.twitter.com/dvAQQj085D — Ethan Fitzgerald (@EthanWHNT) June 30, 2020

Another storm in Limestone County had gusts around 50-60 MPH based on this damage:

Wind damage at Piney Chapel Elementary in Limestone Co. from @TheRustyBates #valleywx pic.twitter.com/vphV8F5PvL — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) June 30, 2020

What to expect:

These storms are what we often refer to as ‘locally heavy.’ That means they’re heavy over specific locations, but they do not cover an entire region like “North Alabama” or “Tennessee.”

Strong winds: gusts to 60 miles per hour are possible, but most storms will only be in the 30-40 MPH range Tuesday evening.

Heavy rainfall: up to 2″ of rain may fall from an individual storm

Small hail (smaller than a quarter)

Intense lightning: the most underrated yet the most dangerous thing in storms this time of year. Hear thunder? Stay inside!

Total rainfall from the HRRR short-term model shows some ‘locally-heavy’ downpours! Isolated areas of two-plus inches of rain next to areas of no rain at all.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19! You can also get up-to-date, location-based alerts wherever you are on Live Alert 19. Download it today for iOS and Android.

Another threat of heavy storms on Wednesday

We expect more scattered, unevenly-distributed, locally-heavy thunderstorms Wednesday, and the same ‘what to expect’ applies: heavy rain, wind, hail and dangerous lightning are all expected.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!



-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook

Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)