Storms ending Friday, drier air arrives!

Locally-heavy rain and some scattered thunderstorms leave uneven total rainfall through Thursday night and Friday morning, but there’s a cold front coming that knocks out the storms and ushers in some more comfortable air for the weekend!

Rainfall varies from as little as a quarter-inch to as much as 1.5 inches in some isolated spots; if you miss the heaviest rain tonight and early Friday, the odds of more are not very high for the next seven days.

The biggest impact of this front is the drier air: much less humidity for Friday night, Saturday and Sunday! That will make this Fourth of July one of the most comfortable in recent history. In fact, a high of 86ºF would be among the ‘coolest’ Fourths on record when the weather was completely dry (it’s been cooler with widespread rain and storms).

Saturday and Sunday look nice and dry, but the heat and humidity build again pretty quickly.

So does the chance of scattered storms next week as we get hotter and more humid.

The heat doesn’t look extreme by any measure, but it will be close to ‘average’ (climatology) weather with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s from next week through next weekend.

