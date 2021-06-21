Sticky, humid air moves out for a few days

Tropical Storm Claudette brought it in, but a cold front pushes it out.

This thick, tropical humidity – and the storms that came with it – makes a quick exit behind a cold front Monday night. Clouds and some showers linger behind through early Tuesday, but falling dewpoints signal a change to more comfortable weather for the middle of the week!

It may take a while to really notice the change; slowly but surely we get there with a gradual humidity drop Tuesday afternoon and evening: drying enough to give us 50s by Wednesday morning with some patchy fog!

Dry weather does not often last long this time of year, so don’t get too used to it feeling less swampy. The tropical humidity surges in again Friday and Saturday, and that sets up an increasing chance of daily heavy downpours from the weekend into the first half of next week.

