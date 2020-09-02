Steamy Through Thursday, Then Cooler Changes Down the Road

It’s September 2 and many are itching for cooler temperatures. We don’t have to wait much longer. Historically, we get a fall-like push around the middle of September and this one is almost on schedule. In the short-term, we’ll have to sweat it out a couple of more days. Highs today and tomorrow reach the lower 90s with a heat index in the triple digits.

Steamy Wednesday & Thursday

This could be the last hot and humid stretch of 2020. Temperatures back off some Friday into the Labor Day weekend.

Rain chances return it near normal. Remember, August and September are historically drier months. This hasn’t been the case so far. We’ve had measurable rain eight days in a row at Huntsville International with a total of 4.36″. We ended the month with 5.59″ which is almost 2″ above average. It rained 13 of the 31 days for the month. That’s an impressive total for August. The next few days for the coverage of rain is way down.





What About That Cooler Air?

Cooler air is coming heading into next week. We could see lows in the middle to upper 50s! It will be cooler, less humid, and dry! Now we just need some SEC football!

Here is a look at the September climate. By the 30th, the averages are 78°/56°! The window for frost opens middle to late October. There are two storms in the Atlantic Basin for now and neither will impact Alabama or the Gulf Coast.

Ben Smith

Connect with me!

Facebook: BenSmithWHNT

Twitter: @BenSmith_WHNT