Steady rain and colder temperatures moving in Monday

The Tennessee Valley experienced a very warm and very muggy weekend for the final days of February, with afternoon highs reaching 75 degrees in Huntsville and 79 degrees in Muscle Shoals on Sunday.

However, a cold front pushing through the Southeast is bringing the region back to reality Monday, and temperatures will drop a whole 10 degrees from the upper 50s Monday morning into the upper 40s through the afternoon!

Wind gusts are expected to remain in the 10-15 mph range, though a few gusts around 20 mph are possible.

Cloud cover and widespread rainfall is expected for the majority of Monday morning and afternoon, with some potentially heavy rain showers potentially producing flash flood conditions.

Flash Flood Threat

As much as 3-5 inches of rainfall is possible from Monday morning through Monday afternoon with this round of heavy rain that will slowly move through the Tennessee Valley. Rainfall this high may produce flash flood conditions, which is why the National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flash Flood Watch through Monday for the majority of North Alabama and South Tennessee.

Remember, flooding is one of the main causes of weather-related deaths, as people underestimate the strength of flood waters washing away roadways or sweeping away vehicles. Never attempt to drive through floodwaters: Always Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

The Week Ahead

Cooler weather prevails this week after a warm weekend. Highs start out in the 50s before making a brief return to the 60s in the second half of the week. Rain chances will be highest early in the week, but we don’t totally shake rain chances through the end of the week.