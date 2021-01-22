Some sun to start the weekend, rain to end it

Two days. In all of January, two days have been classified as ‘sunny.’ The third one is coming just in time for the weekend; Saturday looks fantastic!

It starts cold in the morning, though! Dry air Friday night allows for a substantial temperature plunge; expect lows in the middle to upper 20s by sunrise Saturday: a frosty start to an otherwise nice day.

We get a nice warm-up thanks to full sunshine and that same dry air responsible for the big temperature drop: afternoon highs in the middle 50s with a light northeast wind.







Rain, storms and a blustery breeze starting Sunday

It won’t rain all day Sunday, but some scattered showers are likely throughout the day and into the evening. Heavier, more widespread downpours begin Sunday evening and last through the night ahead of a warm front surging north from the Gulf Coast.

Temperatures only rise into the 50s on Sunday, but we’ll jump into the 60s on Monday as that front moves north into Tennessee. Expect a break in the rain for a while Monday morning through midday as temperatures soar to the warmest point in weeks, but a cold front will take advantage of that warm, humid air and kick off some locally-heavy thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.

While there is no formal outline of a severe weather threat from the Storm Prediction Center, there may be just enough unstable air and just enough ‘muscle’ from this dynamic storm system to bring a few stronger storms: mainly with high winds, intense lightning and locally-heavy rain from 2 PM to 8 PM.

Drier, cooler air blows in behind the front for Monday night and Tuesday, but there will be another chance of some scattered showers by Wednesday.

Total rainfall through the next five days doesn’t look as impressive here as it will in areas to the north in Middle Tennessee and Kentucky. We’ll get around a half-inch of rain to as much as two inches in Southern Middle Tennessee. Near the Kentucky-Tennessee border, up to three inches of rain could fall by Monday night.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook

Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)