So what’s the deal with the snow?

This Christmas cold snap won’t be historic from a record-breaking cold perspective, but it’s still going to be downright cold!

We expect enough cold air to catch the back side of the rain Thursday morning to have a brief changeover to a wintry mix or some light snow. There is hardly any chance of significant accumulations of snow or ice with this kind of changeover.

Later in the day Thursday, moisture wrapping around this storm system comes in with some snow showers and flurries in Tennessee and mainly northeastern Alabama: possibly enough to whiten the ground in some communities in the higher elevations.

The odds of enough snow to measure (that’s at least 0.1″ or more) Thursday look something like this:

The Shoals: 10% chance

Russellville: 5% chance

Huntsville: 20% chance

Decatur: 20% chance

Athens: 20% chance

Fayetteville: 30% chance

Arab: 20% chance

Sand Mountain: 30% chance

Lookout Mountain: 30% chance

Cumberland Mountain: 30% chance

Lincoln, Moore, Franklin Counties: 30% (a bit higher on the plateau)

The setup here looks a lot like what happened on November 30th. If you don’t remember that, it’s because you were among the majority that got nothing but some flurries. A few spots got some snow on the ground; that might happen again in some of the same places. If you got a good one that day, don’t count on it again because this will be spotty in coverage!

After this limited chance of some snow, it’s just cold and dry for Christmas Day! Expect a low around 20ºF with a high in the mid-30s and a cold northwest wind.

After Christmas, we’ll see the air moderate some for the weekend.

It’ll still be chilly, but the coldest part of this ‘wave’ moves out Saturday and Sunday as temperatures return to a normal late-December chill.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook

Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)