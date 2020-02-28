Snowflakes again Friday evening

Miss the snowflakes earlier today? You will have another chance this evening! A batch of rain and snow showers moving in from the northwest brings about 60 to 90 minutes’ worth of rain drops and snowflakes between 8 PM and midnight. Don’t worry, though! Temperatures remain well above freezing (upper 30s to lower 40s) as the flakes fly.



Total precipitation (rain/snow) Friday evening looks small: around a trace to 0.10″ in most communities with no ‘significant’ accumulations of snow.







Weekend looking more like Spring!

The weekend ahead looks good! It’s the end of one month and the start of another, and in the weather world we think SPRING as of March First; that’s when the weather pattern is often more like Spring than Winter.

February ends with a dry Saturday.



Huntsville will end the month with around 10.42″ of rainfall. That’s good enough for the fourth-wettest February on record going back to 1893. It’s rained fourteen days this month, and we’re close to 5.7″ above average for the month alone. The entire winter season (Dec. 1 to Feb. 29) will come in with around 25.91″ in all; that’s 10.59″ above average for the season.



Saturday starts cold and dry and ends milder: low-30s early, highs in the mid-50s with a light west-northwest wind under a sunny sky.



Sunday looks even nicer! Expect a sunny sky, a steady southwest breeze, and temperatures that climb as high as the mid-60s in the afternoon!



Clouds thicken Sunday afternoon and evening, and some spotty showers could arrive before 10 PM. That will be the beginning of what appears to be a very wet first week of March!

Heavy rain, severe storms lead to potential for some flooding next week

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!



-Jason

