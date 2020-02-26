Small Window For Flurries/Wintry Mix This Evening Into Tonight

Southern Middle Tennessee & Northeast Alabama have the greater chance of seeing a few flurries later today

It will be a cold rain today, but as the moisture moves out, it could end as a brief period of light snow/wintry mix. This won’t be a big deal and no travel issues are expected later today.

Futurecast shows a brief wintry mix to the northeast.

Who has the best chance of getting a little snow. East Tennessee on the northern Cumberland Plateau and extreme northeast Alabama.

This evening into the overnight is the window for a mix. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s by Thursday morning. That’s cold enough to produce problems, but I don’t think there will be enough precipitation for travel problems.

Click here for the forecast at anytime!