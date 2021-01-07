Small snow accumulations possible overnight!

It’s going to be an interesting evening and night around here. A steady rain mixes with and eventually changes to snow after dark. While that may sound exciting to snow lovers, there are some serious challenges to significant accumulations! Right now, we expect some spotty areas of around 1/2″ to 1″ across North Alabama and Southern Tennessee by morning.

The higher elevations of Brindlee, Sand, Lookout and Gunter (Grant) Mountains, Monte Sano, Keel, Huntsville and Green Mountains, and the Cumberland Plateau have the ‘best’ shot at seeing 1″+ overnight.

What’s so challenging?

Temperatures have been above freezing (and even above 35°F) since Wednesday morning.

The ground is ‘warm’ relative to snowflakes, so unless it comes down really heavily, this will have the same impact as a cold rain to travel. Yes, there will be some temporary slushing of roads and bridges where the snow falls faster than it can melt, but as soon as the flakes stop flying, it will thaw quickly.

The air temperature may never drop below 32°F through Friday morning. Yep! It can snow at 35-40°F, and it’s generally a worry-free kind of snow because that lack of really cold air keeps the flakes wet (already melting by the time they get the ground) and allows slush to melt quickly even when it’s snowing hard.

It also takes more than 30s at the ground to make it snow!

It involves the temperature profile through a large depth of the atmosphere, but it’s especially critical that the lowest 2,000-3,000′ above the ground be at or below 32°F.Today’s profile is a a good freezer on top of a fridge that isn’t running very well and needs a visit from the Maytag man.

Temperature changes in the lowest 10,000′ of the atmosphere can make a big difference in precipitation type! The Thursday/Friday profile is most similar to the first one: mostly rain and just barely too warm for a big snow!

In other words, the top is good to go for snow; the bottom? It’s iffy at best and warm enough to spoil the food at the worst. That’s why the higher elevations have a better shot at this than the Huntsville-Decatur-Athens-Shoals areas.

I’m not going to guarantee you have zero snow, but I don’t think you need to make snow day preps for Friday morning in those areas.

Monday offers a little better chance, but even then: same problem. If we can get that fridge cold enough, we’ll get a good one. Otherwise, expect a foul odor of spoiled snow hopes again next week.

-Jason

