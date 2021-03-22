Showers Tuesday, another round of heavy rain and storms Thursday

Huntsville’s 4.51″ of rain last week is the most we’ve had in a five-day period since March 2020!

More is coming, so get ready!

It starts on Tuesday with scattered, uneven, and relatively light showers. Expect a gray sky, a cool and damp feel, and a need for a rain jacket or umbrella at times throughout the day. Total rainfall may be a little heavier south of Huntsville and Decatur: ranging from near one inch from Cullman east to Albertville to as little as a tenth of an inch north of Huntsville into Tennessee.

Looking ahead to Thursday

Tuesday’s rain fades to just some spotty showers on Wednesday, but a much stronger storm system coming in from the west generates a LOT of rain and storms for Thursday: up to 3-4″ of rain in some communities by Thursday night!

This will sound familiar because it’s similar to what happened last week; however, no two storm systems are just alike!

The closer we get to it, the more clear it will become what it’s most likely to do. A word of caution, though: be prepared for expectations to change!

Heavy rainfall exceeding 3 inches

Strong wind gusts over 60 MPH

Tornadoes

Some hail is possible especially south of the Huntsville area

An extremely sheared environment (lots of change in the wind speed/direction through the depth of the first several thousand feet in the atmosphere) coupled with just enough unstable air for storms could bring some very nasty storms.

It could also ‘fail’ to a degree leading to a significant threat of more flash flooding like last week.

The bottom line is that you should be prepared mentally to make decisions based on some uncertainty: know your options for safety should severe weather approach your location! If your plan involves a public shelter, know the rules beforehand (pets, when to expect it to be open, and how long it takes you to get there).

If you’re new to severe storms, the general idea is this: interior part of a building, lowest floor, and away from windows. Never ride out a Tornado Warning in a mobile home or try to outrun it in a car!

Track the rain and storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19! You can also get up-to-date, location-based alerts wherever you are on Live Alert 19. Download it today for iOS and Android.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook

Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)