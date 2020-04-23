Showers move out and the sun returns for Friday!

Quieter weather on the way!

After a blustery, rainy Thursday, Friday is looking fine! Expect a cool, dry morning in the 50s followed by a pleasantly warm, dry, and mostly sunny afternoon: high temperatures in the mid-70s.



Another storm system (a weak one) west of Alabama Friday starts spreading clouds overhead by late evening, and some scattered showers develop before midnight. Rain showers and one or two isolated, non-severe storms are possible through Saturday morning as a cold front passes through Alabama and Tennessee.

Weekend outlook

Another cold front stirs up some showers late Friday night into Saturday morning, and some ‘leftover’ showers come from a cloudy sky on Saturday afternoon. Expect a cool breeze and a high temperature in the middle to upper 60s.



Sunday looks sunny but cooler! We’ll start out in the 40s and warm to the mid-60s (about 10 degrees below average for late April).







Looking at next week…

April has been cool and wet so far:

2.3ºF below average temperature-wise…

and with 6.59″ of rain in Huntsville so far, 3.32″ above normal rainfall.

There’s some good news going into next week: less rain and warmer weather.



Only two days look warm enough to be called “average,” but this is quite a bit warmer than the past two weeks have been.





By the way, we’re up to 35.44″ of rain on the year so far. On July 31st, Huntsville averages a year-to-date rainfall of 32.71 inches. To get to 35.44 inches, we’re usually somewhere around August 20th! This is the wettest calendar year to date by far on record since 1907!

-Jason

