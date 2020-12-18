Showers for Saturday and Sunday

Thin cirrus clouds moving overhead Friday show a sign of change: toward wetter weather beginning as early as Saturday afternoon for some of us.

A relatively weak storm system connects a stream of Pacific moisture with a limited supply of Gulf moisture to bring a wave of showers through Alabama and Tennessee between Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday looks dry early and wetter late: clear and cold in the morning (25-30°F), clouds thickening in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rain moves into Northwest Alabama and Middle Tennessee as early as 4 PM, but it will likely be after sunset before light, patchy rainfall covers the rest of the region. In all, we’re expecting less than 1/2 inch of rain through Sunday morning.









Some lingering showers last through midday Sunday. It stays cloudy and cool: temperatures warming from the 40s in the morning to the low-50s in the afternoon.

There are some interesting days ahead for next week!

It definitely gets colder (even colder than it’s been lately), but there are questions about rain and maybe, just maybe, a little snow!

-Jason

