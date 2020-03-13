Showers At Times This Weekend – Not A Washout

Rain, some sun, and mild temperatures Saturday and Sunday

As you plan your weekend, be prepared for sun, rain, and mild temperatures. You will see it all at some point Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, a warm front moves through bringing rain to us early in the morning. This will be the best chance of showers on Saturday.





Morning rain possible Saturday

The afternoon looks good as temperatures soar in the lower 70s. Rain chances aren’t zero Saturday afternoon, but I think it will be more isolated. Expect a mild and pleasant afternoon and evening.

Another wave of rain is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. A disturbance moves in from the west early in the day bringing more light rain. Behind it the temperatures drop again. Highs Sunday afternoon reach the lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances through the afternoon are a little lower.

Here is a look at your weekend forecast.