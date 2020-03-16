Showers At Times This Week – Higher Chance For Stronger Storms Friday

Our soggy 2020 continues. Showers are possible through Thursday with a greater chance of stronger thunderstorms on Friday. Gusty winds are the main threat at this time.

Soggy 2020 – Can’t Get a Sunny Day In!

2020 and 2019 are similar! We had so much rain last year and 2020 looks the same. We are almost 10″ above average for the year so far and nearly 40% of our yearly total and it’s only March 16th.





Here is a look at Friday. Rain and storms take over. Could we have some heavier rain (yellow/orange) in our region? It’s likely by then. Right now the risk of severe weather is *marginal* for the Tennessee Valley on Friday.

