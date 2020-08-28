Shoals area feels impacts of Laura

FLORENCE, Ala. — The effects of Laura were felt in downtown Florence as heavy rain fell periodically across the Shoals Friday.

The downpours caused some flooding in areas around Court and Tuscaloosa Streets.

Severe weather began to enter the area with a tornado warning in western Lauderdale county just northwest of Waterloo. That warning expired at 11 a.m. Friday.

Just before that warning, officials in Florence and Lauderdale County met for a weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Huntsville. The briefing, however, was cut short because of the tornado warning near Waterloo.

Tara Morrison has family in Waterloo. She said even the thought of a tornado frightens her.

“Just my family ran through my mind and the possible thought of a tornado coming through here,” Morrison said. “It’s scary; I’ve never been in a tornado but I’ve seen what a tornado can do but it’s frightening to think about.”

Before Laura continued north, the storm devastated the city of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Kristen Norris used to live about forty minutes from there and said the destruction is heartbreaking.

“It’s awful,” she said. “I’ve seen pictures and it’s underwater; there’s damage everywhere.”

The eye of the storm passed over where one of her friends currently lives.

“They are all doing ok but she doesn’t know the damage to an extent because nobody can leave or do anything,” Norris said.

She said she was scared for her friends and family living in Texas and Louisiana, but she’s thankful they’re safe.

For the Shoals area, the National Weather Service wants residents to be mindful of the risk of areal flooding with continued rainfall.