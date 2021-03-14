Severe Weather Update: Monitoring Monday and Wednesday Storms

We are tracking potential severe weather for two different days this week: Monday afternoon and again Wednesday afternoon/evening.

Monday Outlook: Storms arrive in the afternoon

A slow-moving storm system will approach the Tennessee Valley during the early morning hours Monday, and the line of storms will cross over the Mississippi border into North Alabama by late morning into the early afternoon.

With the line of storms arriving during the mid part of the day, the storms will be able to tap into the daytime heating in place over the Tennessee Valley.

Both atmospheric instability as well as wind shear will be in place, however the atmosphere will be limited in both “ingredients” to sustain widespread severe weather.

Nevertheless, it would be wise to be mindful of the weather and ready to head to a “safe place” in the event a thunderstorm is strong enough to produce a damaging wind gust or a tornado.

Wednesday Outlook: Potentially significant severe weather situation

Another storm system arrives Wednesday with what looks like a more intense round of thunderstorms.

A more substantial storm system moves through the Deep South on Wednesday. At least in the upper levels of the atmosphere, this system will pack quite the punch. An impressive synoptic setup for severe weather will unfold across the Deep South.

Both atmospheric instability as well as wind shear will be present in North Alabama on Wednesday, which means that the atmosphere will be primed for thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, widespread damaging winds, and even tornadoes.

Make sure your NOAA Weather Radio has fresh batteries and is ready to go. And double check to make sure Live Alert 19 is set up on your phone. We’ll keep you up to date on the app, online, and on air as we fine tune the forecast for these storms, and keep you up to date if and when any severe weather moves through.

