Severe Weather Shift: we can still get some rough storms in May!

Alabama comes down from the ‘peak’ of tornado season in May, but we still have some history with them in the fifth month of the year! May is the fourth-most active tornado month of the year in this state.



May Fourth is the climatological ‘peak’ of severe weather in North Alabama, Southern Tennessee and northern Georgia according to the Storm Prediction Center’s most recent data set. That peak includes ALL types of severe weather: wind gusts over 58 miles per hour, one-inch diameter hail or larger, and tornadoes.

April is usually the worst tornado month in Alabama, but May can have them, too!

In fact, one of the more infamous violent tornadoes in North Alabama’s weather history happened on May 18, 1995: the Anderson Hills Tornado.

The number of tornadoes in Alabama and Tennessee tends to decline as the weather pattern becomes more summer-like later in May, but that only applies to tornadoes alone. In reality, the risk of severe storms actually increases through May and early June! That’s mainly because of strong early summertime storms that can produce some serious wind and generate some large hail as well.

Probability of severe weather within 25 miles of a point in early May

Probability of severe weather within 25 miles of a point in early June Climatology shows that even as ‘tornado season’ declines, the risk of ‘severe weather’ (mainly hail and strong winds) actually increase through May and early June

The only risk of severe weather anywhere in the region as of now is northwest of us on Monday of next week.



There are several factors in play Monday and Tuesday that could send some of those stronger storms into Tennessee and then Alabama on Tuesday. It’s not a slam dunk, but we’ll keep you posted!

Worst weather of the year ahead?

Tornado season gets the focus, but you’re much more likely to feel the impact of strong winds between May and July (and sometimes even August and September)! We refer to summer storms as the “worst weather of the year” because they have the element of surprise; there’s rarely any warning ahead of them because of how they develop!



Read more here from a real-life experience last summer!

