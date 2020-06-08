Severe weather possible Monday as Cristobal moves north

Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall along the southeast coast of Louisiana on Sunday night, and it is forecast to move north through the Mississippi River Valley.

Unfortunately, its forecast track places Alabama and Tennessee in the eastern half of the storm. This placement means conditions are favorable for severe weather, as the tropical system interacts with the land and causes damaging winds and tornadoes to form.

Timing the severe weather potential

The remnants from Tropical Storm Cristobal will move from Louisiana to Illinois between Monday and Tuesday.

During this time, Alabama — including the Tennessee Valley — will experience the eastern rainbands as they swirl around Cristobal’s center.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms won’t be continuous, meaning it won’t rain every minute of Monday and Tuesday. However, the rain and storms will be heavy at times throughout Monday afternoon into Tuesday afternoon.

The best time frame for disruptive weather — including the potential for sporadic tornadoes — will be Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

Unfortunately, we cannot “time out” the arrival of a potentially tornadic thunderstorm until the rainbands arrive in the Tennessee Valley. Clusters of thunderstorms within the rainbands may at any time produce damaging gusty winds, and tornadoes are known to form and dissipate in a matter of 5 to 10 minutes within rainband thundersorms.

Continue to monitor WHNT News 19 as well as Live Alert 19 for any updates on the storms on Monday and Tuesday.

Tropical systems can produce inland tornadoes

By nature, tropical systems are large scale areas of stormy weather, with warm and humid air rotating while flowing into the system’s center.

When a tropical system is over water, the smooth, laminar surface of the water reduces the amount of friction the air experiences as it flows into the system’s center.

However, when that tropical system moves over land, the air interacts with the rough surface of the ground — trees, grass, and concrete all interact with the air, slowing it down due to friction. As a result, this frictional component in the lower atmosphere introduces low level rotation, which can produce tornadoes.

When analyzing the helicity — the thunderstorm updraft spin — of Cristobal’s remnants, it is clear that the potential thunderstorm spin increases Monday afternoon into Monday evening, and the greatest amount of spin is available west of I-65. Northeast Alabama should continue to monitor the system, however the greater threat is in northwest Alabama.

Cristobal’s tornadic history

Cristobal has already generated tornadoes this weekend: Its center was located over the Gulf of Mexico, but its rainbands stretched as far as 550 miles away, where a tornado was observed in Orlando Saturday night.

On Sunday, tornado warnings were in effect for the Daytona area as raindbands continued to lash Florida, while Louisiana, Mississippi and south Alabama bore the brunt of Cristobal’s central circulation.

Tornado Warning including Daytona Beach FL, Ormond Beach FL, South Daytona FL until 9:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/AjZgewRCv5 — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) June 8, 2020

Be aware that anytime a tropical system makes landfall and moves further inland, tornadoes are possible hundreds of miles east of the center of the tropical circulation.

– Christina Edwards

