Severe Storms Likely Wednesday Night Into Early Thursday

An *enhanced risk* for severe storms across the Tennessee Valley for damaging winds, hail, and possible tornadoes

A strong cold front moves through the Tennessee Valley late Wednesday into early Thursday bringing strong to severe storms to the area. These storms will be fast movers and will bring plenty of wind and hail. In fact, very large hail is possible with this line during the overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the Tennessee Valley with an *enhanced risk* for wind, hail, and possible tornadoes late Wednesday and early Thursday.

Timing For Storms – Late Wednesday & Early Thursday

This is likely to be an overnight event for us. This means your NOAA Weather Radio will go off as well as your Live Alert 19 app. This system is strong enough to knock down trees, power lines, and drop hail larger than quarters. We can’t rule out tornadoes as well. This will be a faster mover. The main line with the cold front will be in and out in around six hours.









Futurecast has around midnight to 5am

Don’t be surprised if a severe thunderstorm watch or tornado watch is issued for the Tennessee Valley sometime Wednesday evening that lasts into the overnight. We’ll be free of severe storms after sunrise Thursday.

What to Expect Late Wednesday & Thursday

Bottom Line: We are in severe weather season and we’ll have multiple rounds of strong to severe storms in April through May. We will likely see another round on Easter Sunday. We prepared with our Live Alert 19 app and remember have multiple ways to get warnings. Click here for the forecast discussion.