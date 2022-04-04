Lenticular Clouds Above Huntsville

There was a unique cloud formation in the sky above Huntsville on Monday afternoon. There were numerous clouds in the sky that looked like a stack of pancakes or flying saucers. These are called lenticular clouds. Lenticular clouds generally form over mountains in a stable atmosphere. They form when stable air flows over an eddy caused by a mountain, creating waves on the leeward side of the mountain. If there’s enough moisture in the air, the rising motion of the wave will cause water vapor to condense and forms the unique cloud.

Check out some other lenticular cloud pics from News 19 viewers!

Photo By: Cheneal Wimberley Photo By: Cheneal Wimberley