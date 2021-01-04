Seasonably cool early this week, turning colder for the weekend

Clear skies and a gentle breeze prevail through the short term, and temperatures will quickly tumble to the freezing mark through sunrise Monday morning.





While the morning hours will feature plentiful sunshine, a weak yet quick-moving atmospheric disturbance will sweep over North Alabama Monday afternoon, bringing cloudy skies and a few isolated rain showers to the region.

Afternoon temperatures will still reach the mid 60s, as a southwesterly breeze pulls temperate air into the region.

The clouds will exit the region late Monday night, with clear skies and frosty cold conditions in the forecast for Tuesday morning.

Rain on the way in the second half of the week

The next chance of rain arrives early Thursday morning as a surface low scoots through the Southeast.

Temperatures will be rather chilly as the low pulls cold air into the region, however it won’t be cold enough for snow! Still, mid-to-upper 40s is rather uncomfortable, considering that rain will also be in the picture. A cold, damp afternoon is in store for Thursday, with the rain exiting the region early Friday morning.

Temperatures dropping off for the weekend

Afternoon highs will drop to the mid 40s for the weekend, which is quite cold even for January — running about 5-10 below average.

Morning lows will also fall into the upper 20s, which means the Tennessee Valley may have to contend with hard freeze conditions next weekend.