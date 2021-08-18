Scattered storms through Wednesday evening: a few may be severe

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a ‘marginal’ risk of a few severe storms mainly northwest of Huntsville, Decatur and Hartselle through Wednesday evening. The primary threat from a severe storm would be strong wind gusts over 58 miles per hour, heavy rainfall and dangerous, frequent lightning.

Wednesday afternoon stays hot and humid; only those getting the scattered storms cool down at all. Temperatures rise to around 90°F for a high with a heat index in the 95°F to 100°F range until 6 PM. Storms fade away by 11 PM, but some leftover showers linger overnight into early Thursday.

More occasionally-heavy storms move through the area at times Thursday. All-day rain? No. A chance of some rain at almost any time? Yes.

Showers and a few storms begin early Thursday over Tennessee and northwestern Alabama and track southeast through the morning. This first wave ends before lunchtime, and then more spotty, hit-or-miss, locally-heavy thunderstorms ‘pop’ again in the afternoon as temperatures slowly recover into the lower and middle 80s between 1 PM and 5 PM. A few storms Thursday afternoon and evening could pack a punch with gusty winds, heavy rainfall and a lot of lightning.

High school football games on Thursday evening may have to contend with a lightning delay (or at the very least wet bleachers after earlier rainfall). At these games Thursday evening, temperatures will drop from the 80s into the 70s with a gentle south-southwest wind as the isolated evening thunderstorms fade away:

Lexington @ Lauderdale Co.

West Morgan @ Good Hope

Decatur @ Russellville

Colbert Co. @ Brooks

Albertville @ Arab

Deshler @ Muscle Shoals

Priceville @ West Point

