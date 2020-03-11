Scattered Storms This Evening – Higher Severe Threat South – More Heavy Storms Possible Thursday

Unsettled Pattern Continues – No Sunny Days This Week

Showers and storms are possible this evening across the Tennessee Valley. Thankfully, the greater chance of severe weather will be south of the Tennessee Valley. There is a *SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH* until 7pm for central and west Alabama including parts of Mississippi until 7pm.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 7pm

Futurecast shows the risk of stronger storms diminishes into the evening. Only isolated showers are expected overnight with more fog possible early Thursday morning.







Rain Chances Down Later This Evening

More Strong Storms Possible Thursday

The Storm Prediction Center has the Tennessee Valley under a *MARGINAL RISK* of severe weather on Thursday. This time the greater chance of storms will be to the north across Tennessee into Kentucky.

SPC Outlook For Thursday

Futurecast shows the heavier storms in Tennessee on Thursday. From there points north will have the best chance of severe storms.







Rain chances stay up through the weekend! Don’t expect a ‘sunny sky’ for a long time!

