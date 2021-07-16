Scattered storms more numerous this weekend

Expect a few spotty downpours through Friday afternoon and evening. The best chance of rain exists east of Interstate 65 through the higher elevations of Northeast Alabama, Tennessee and northern Georgia through early evening; however, a heavy downpour with intense lightning could develop almost anywhere in this super steamy, muggy air mass over the region today.

Temperatures rise to around 90°F with a heat index in the 95°F to 100°F range away from the spotty storms between now and 5 PM.

The weekend and beyond

This sticky, steamy, humid, tropical air making things feel so wet outside (even when it’s not raining) goes nowhere this weekend. A weak cool front moves in from the north on Saturday and Sunday: enhancing rain chances by stirring up several rounds of scattered, locally-heavy thunderstorms.

How much rain? When does it happen? Should you cancel outdoor plans?

First off, there are things we know and things we cannot know about scattered storms. We can easily know the environment that makes them happen, but there’s no way to precisely pinpoint a single storm to a single place and time hours or days in advance. Be flexible with your plans, and be ready to adjust for 30-60 minutes at a time as these scattered storms rumble around through Saturday and Sunday.

How much rain you get depends upon how many storms pass overhead! Those with multiple downpours could have 2-3″ of rain, and then there are those who could miss rain completely (yes, even with a 70% chance of rain, coverage isn’t even and some get missed)!

Baron 3K Simulated Total Rainfall through Sunday afternoon (this will vary greatly and should be used to get an idea of the ‘range’ of totals – not for specifics about a single place on the map)

More clouds, more rain and storms keep temperatures lower. The cool front itself likely passes south of the Tennessee Valley on Monday, but there’s really not a lot of ‘cool’ air to be found around here. We’ll stay hot and humid through next week; the odds of daily thunderstorms decrease from Tuesday to Thursday and begin to creep up again as the humidity inches even higher by next Friday and Saturday.

