Saturday: Heat Advisory and more scattered storms

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect again from 10 AM to 7 PM Saturday for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.
- WHAT…Heat index values up to 105 degrees expected.
- IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Hot and occasionally-stormy weekend…
Storms got rough on Friday afternoon and evening: blowing down numerous trees and knocking out power to several thousand homes around North Alabama.
Saturday won’t be an exact repeat of Friday, but we do have more hot, humid weather and more scattered thunderstorms in the forecast. Some of those storms may end up doing similar things with gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning as well as a lot of scary-looking clouds:
A weak cool front in the area stalls on Saturday: keeping the coolest air from reaching the Tennessee Valley. That means a hot, humid day in the 90s (heat index 100º to 105º) and some scattered, hit-or-miss, unevenly-distributed, locally-heavy thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
Another front moves in Sunday upping the odds of some more unevenly-scattered storms. Some get soaked, others get missed with a rain chance around 60 percent Sunday afternoon and evening.
-Jason
