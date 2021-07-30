Saturday: Heat Advisory and more scattered storms

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect again from 10 AM to 7 PM Saturday for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.

  • WHAT…Heat index values up to 105 degrees expected.  
  • IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.  

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…  

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.  

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.  

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. 

NWS HUNTSVILLE

Hot and occasionally-stormy weekend…

Storms got rough on Friday afternoon and evening: blowing down numerous trees and knocking out power to several thousand homes around North Alabama.

Saturday won’t be an exact repeat of Friday, but we do have more hot, humid weather and more scattered thunderstorms in the forecast. Some of those storms may end up doing similar things with gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning as well as a lot of scary-looking clouds:

One of the crazy, scary-looking cloud formations from Friday afternoon’s storms over South Huntsville.

A weak cool front in the area stalls on Saturday: keeping the coolest air from reaching the Tennessee Valley. That means a hot, humid day in the 90s (heat index 100º to 105º) and some scattered, hit-or-miss, unevenly-distributed, locally-heavy thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Futurecast simulated radar Saturday afternoon: hot where it’s dry, a break from the heat where it rains!

Another front moves in Sunday upping the odds of some more unevenly-scattered storms. Some get soaked, others get missed with a rain chance around 60 percent Sunday afternoon and evening.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason
