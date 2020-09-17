‘Sally’ is gone, but make room for ‘Wilfred?’

Tropical Depression #22 developed in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday evening; track the system that will likely become “Wilfred” here:

We are down to one name left on the list for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season: Wilfred. There are two areas of interest the National Hurricane Center is watching now, and one of them is in the Gulf. If both become named storms, one will be Wilfred and the other “Alpha” as we begin the Greek Alphabet.





There is a chance that future-Wilfred could impact the northern Gulf Coast (LA, MS, AL, FL) in the next 7-10 days. It’s far too soon to ‘know’ if it will be a problem for already hard hit areas from Laura and Sally, but it bears watching!

We are just a week past the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season (September 10th is the climatological peak), so just average activity from here on out gives us four more storms:

Wilfred

Alpha

Beta

Gamma

Delta

Epsilon

Zeta

Eta

Theta

Iota

Kappa

Lambda

Mu

Nu

Xi

Omicron

Pi

Rho

Sigma

Tau

Upsilon

Phi

Chi

Psi

Omega

Back in the historic 2005 season, we had 28 total storms: down the list to Tropical Storm Zeta. (There was one unnamed system that the National Hurricane Center identified at a later time.)

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!



-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook

Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)