Russellville West Elementary Kindergarten Kidcam!

Russellville is one of my favorite places to go in the school year. It's a fantastic school and a great town, and the kids have a huge heart!

I came to talk weather, but they had a surprise for me. The students showed up dressed in red today in honor of heart month, and after we did some science gave me something awesome:

A $392.000 gift to Children's of Alabama in honor of my son Brody!

Children's of Alabama saved Brody's life twice in his almost five years, and I've grown close to several families in the Russellville area who are other Children's families and just good people who want to support those who are struggling around them. The hospital couldn't do what it does without big hearts (and big minds) like this Kindergarten students and teachers have at West.

By the way, we did a lot of cool science experiments with the kids including proving that air is made of something and that air pressure can even squeeze the water out of a balloon!

Here are some of the photos from today! Alex Puckett and I had a blast!

@simpsonwhnt & @Puckettwx with @whnt visited WES today & we had a BLAST learning about weather! Our Ks surprised Mr. Simpson w/ a check for @ChildrensAL in honor of his son, Brody. A school-wide hat day was held to raise money as part of the K #serviceproject. #Better2Give pic.twitter.com/UTmAQrus3Z — WES (@Westatrcs) February 19, 2020









Thanks so much to Rodney and Jennifer Cox for the invitation to visit Russellville and for the donation to Children's of Alabama!

-Jason

