Rough Surf For Beachgoers This Week

If you have plans to head to the beach, there will be rain and storms around this week along with rough surf. First, a tropical disturbance moves through the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days. That will kick up the surf and increase the rip current threat through Friday. A *Small Craft Advisory* is in effect through Friday morning for the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast.

Thankfully the main disturbance passes south and ‘landfall’ isn’t expected this far north. The system will be close enough to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the beach through Friday. After that, we are hopeful the weather will improve for the weekend.

Disturbance stays south, but close enough for storms this week for Gulf Coast

Here is a look at the beach forecast. Rip currents are high. Be careful when in the water and don’t venture out too far. Look for scattered showers and storms through Friday. Rain chances are down some over the weekend. Next week we’ll see what happens with Tropical Depression/Gonzalo. It’s too early to tell where that system is headed right now.