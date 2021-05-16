Retro temperatures this week, get set for the return of the 90s

After nearly two weeks of below average temperatures, the weather pattern is about to flip and we’ll need some Ice Ice, Baby to cool off this week!

Just in time for summer pool parties, we hope your boombox is loaded with sweet tunes from TLC, George Michael, the Spice Girls and the Backstreet Boys because temperatures are going back to the 90s!

Okay, so it may be a bit much to be exuberant regarding the Return of the Mack, but the Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff would be psyched over the forecast this week, as Summertime temperatures return to the Tennessee Valley.

A strong ‘high’ will park along the Georgia/Carolina coast line this week, setting the stage for a steady stream of warm and humid air into North Alabama.

While an isolated shower or two is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, this high will be responsible for blocking any major rain makers from moving into the Southeast this week. Dry weather will settle into the region through the weekend, marking the return of the 90s. This is right on time for the “average” first 90 degree day in the Huntsville area, which is climatologically May 19.

Counting down to summer fun

The unofficial start of summer is about two weeks away, as Memorial Day arrives at the end of the month. Summer officially starts (in the astronomical sense) on June 20th, which is also Father’s Day. And get set for the Fourth of July, which is less than two months away!

I hope you have a happy and safe summer! It is my favorite season, and I look forward to it all year. Share your favorite summer jam or memory with me by connecting with me below!