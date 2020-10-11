Remnants of Delta slowly moving north, light rain continues through Sunday

As the remnants of Delta lift north, light to moderate rain showers will continue to fall over north Alabama and south Tennessee through the overnight hours into early Sunday morning.

Additional rain showers will be present through sunrise, but the rain will taper off through the early afternoon and evening hours.

Cloud cover will linger for the majority of the day as wrap-around moisture associated with Delta slowly drifts east of the region. A few breaks in the clouds are expected, but overall daytime highs will be limited to the mid to upper 70s.

Tallying it up: Rainfall totals across the region

As stressful as landfalling tropical systems can be with regards to mitigating their impacts (particularly with regards to flooding rains and damaging winds), there is a silver lining to the storm clouds: Beneficial rainfall.

It has been nearly 2 weeks since north Alabama has received any measurable rain, and the last heavy rainfall occurred on September 24, when Tropical Storm Beta rolled through the Tennessee Valley.

Fall is normally the dry season for our region, with landfalling tropical systems usually bringing the best rain chances. Delta was no different: Anywhere from 1″ to 3″ of rain fell throughout the Tennessee Valley from this system.

No more rain for a while…

Once Delta completely clears the area Sunday evening, a cold front will follow in its tracks and bring an isolated chance of a rain shower on Monday afternoon.

Beyond Monday, dry air will settle into the region and rain chances will drop to zero through next weekend. Long range model guidance indicates that another big cold front will gear up and move through the region for the second half of October, but there is plenty of time for the “long range” forecast to change on behalf of a drier trend.

~ Christina

