Record warmth followed by more storms

Huntsville International Airport recorded a high in the 80s (81ºF) Thursday for the first time since October 11, 2019: 167 days ago. Muscle Shoals warmed all the way to 86ºF: just one degree short of the record high set in 2007.



That warmth came on the heels of a chilly morning; it was in the 40s to start Thursday, so that dry air warmed up very efficiently under a sunny sky!

It gets even warmer on Friday, and we may set some new record highs:

Storms this weekend: what to expect

Springtime is a season of change: wild temperature swings, severe storms, beautiful days, and sometimes even some late-season frost.



The weekend doesn’t look too wild, but a strong spring storm system brings a breezy and warm Saturday, some storms Saturday night and Sunday morning, and then a push of cooler air for the start of next week.

So how bad will the storms be?



The risk of ‘severe storms’ (those with winds over 58 MPH or hail larger than a quarter) is highest west of the Tennessee Valley Saturday evening. A strong cold front moving across the Mississippi River Saturday night; storms flare up ahead of it in a very unstable environment.



There are still some questions – as there always are with thunderstorms – as to how severe the storms could be and what time they will move into the Tennessee Valley. We do expect storms to be strongest earlier (farther west) and weaker later into Sunday morning (farther east).

Behind the storms: cooler for next week

The weekend cold front begins a steady cool down for about ten days, and temperatures bottom out in the first few days of April.



Rain looks fairly likely with another cold front on Tuesday and Wednesday; after that, it looks downright chilly for a few days with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.



There’s a slim chance that frost could be a threat between April 1st and 5th. It’s too soon to know for sure, but if you are itching to start Spring planting, remember that our typical ‘last’ frost/freeze threat happens around the first week of April.

