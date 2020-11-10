Record-breaking 29th storm of 2020 develops in the Atlantic

Subtropical Storm Theta no immediate threat to land

Subtropical Storm Theta becomes the 29th named storm of the 2020 season as of 9 PM Monday.

Here’s the statement from the National Hurricane Center:

BULLETIN Subtropical Storm Theta Advisory Number 1 NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL302020 300 AM GMT Tue Nov 10 2020 ...SUBTROPICAL STORM FORMS OVER THE OPEN NORTHEAST ATLANTIC... ...RECORD-BREAKING 29TH NAMED STORM OF THE SEASON... SUMMARY OF 300 AM GMT...0300 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...28.8N 40.3W ABOUT 995 MI...1600 KM SW OF THE AZORES MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...50 MPH...85 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...E OR 90 DEGREES AT 15 MPH...24 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1000 MB...29.53 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- At 300 AM GMT (0300 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Theta was located near latitude 28.8 North, longitude 40.3 West. The storm is moving toward the east near 15 mph (24 km/h), and a general east-northeast motion is expected to continue during the next two to three days. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible during the next 12 to 24 hours followed by little change in strength through Thursday. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ---------------------- None. NEXT ADVISORY ------------- Next complete advisory at 900 AM GMT. $$ Forecaster Papin/Brown

You can keep up with the forecast track for Theta using the interactive map below.

More still coming???

Theta may not be the last one for the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area in the Caribbean where a tropical wave has a 50% chance of developing into a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm in the next five days.

The next Greek alphabet names look like this. Iota is next!

Alpha

Beta

Gamma

Delta

Epsilon

Zeta

Eta

Theta

Iota

Kappa

Lambda

Mu

Nu

Xi

Omicron

Pi

Rho

Sigma

Tau

Upsilon

Phi

Chi

Psi

Omega

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!



-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook

Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)