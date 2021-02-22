Rainy Monday morning, sunshine for early this week, then heavier rain for the weekend

What a fantastic way to end the frozen week, with highs on Sunday reaching 60 degrees in both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals!

The warm, dry weather will hit “pause” for Monday, as a cold front swings through the Tennessee Valley during the morning commute.

Heavier rain showers will swing through North Alabama between Midnight and 9am Monday, making for a wet morning commute for anyone still traveling for work.

Weather conditions will dry out and skies will clear through the afternoon, but the northwesterly breeze will continue to usher in cool and dry air to the region, with Monday afternoon only reaching the mid to upper 50s.

Overnight into Tuesday, lows will dip down near freezing, but a big warm up is in store for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons as highs reach the upper 60s — potentially warming to the low 70s!

Dry weather will be short-lived

February tends to be one of the wetter months of the year for North Alabama, and the month comes to an end this weekend as a pattern of unsettled weather sets up over the region.

A series of surface lows will scoot through the Tennessee Valley, with a stationary boundary lingering over the region Thursday through Sunday.

Hit-or-miss showers will be in the forecast starting Thursday morning, becoming more widespread on Friday. These showers will continue through Saturday and Sunday — while not every hour of the weekend will be socked in with rain, do expect soggy conditions to prevail through the beginning of March.