Rainy Monday – Colder Air To End February

Soggy Monday – Adding To February’s High Rain Total

Monday will be the 16th day of measurable rainfall in February. We sit at 9.76″ as of early Monday morning. Light rain continues to fall through your Monday making for a soggy start to your work week. Only a slight risk of storm today. The chances of that are slim.







Futurecast shows light rain through your Monday



With rain today and a couple of weaken systems later this week, our rain totals are around one inch. This will put us over ten inches for the month of February. As wet as it has been, 2019 was wetter! At least we get a break in the chances for severe weather for now.

Wednesday: Small Chance Of Light Wintry Mix

A weak disturbance brings us a cold rain Wednesday. As the system exits, we could see a brief period a rain/snow mix. It doesn’t look impressive right now and travel issues/accumulations aren’t likely. Don’t be surprised if you see a few flakes late Wednesday. It’s that kind of setup especially those of you in southern middle Tennessee and the higher terrain of northeast Alabama.

Very weak system – not a big certain for accumulation/travel impacts

Chances of accumulations are very small Wednesday. There could another system over the weekend with a similar scenario.

Cold End To February

March is just around the corner. You wouldn’t know it looking at the extended forecast. Highs Wednesday into the weekend only reach the middle to upper 40s with lows in the 20s. This is more than 10° below average for this time of year. We’ll watch late Friday into Saturday for another chance of wintry mix for the Tennessee Valley.



Colder Late Week Forecast

Get your forecast anytime by clicking here!