Rain & Storms Likely Around Launch Time Wednesday Afternoon

Unsettled pattern continues across Space Coast

SpaceX is scheduled to launch its Crew Dragon spacecraft on Wednesday afternoon. The two man crew is headed to the International Space Station. It’s been a soaker the last couple of days thanks to a tropical disturbance in the area. It’s Florida’s wet season, but the rain is aided even more with tropical moisture in the area. Green areas indicate high humidity and fuel for storms.

Futurecast has rain and storms in the area Wednesday. On an average day, the sea breeze can keep most of the activity inland from the coast. You can have showers around lunchtime, but storms are more widespread inland. That scenario would leave the Space Coast alone. With tropical moisture in the area, all bets are off. Rain and storms are likely at anytime Wednesday.

2pm Wednesday

3pm Wednesday

3:30pm Wednesday Rain is likely for Wednesday afternoon for Florida’s east coast

Here is the forecast for Cape Canaveral. Highs Wednesday afternoon will reach the lower to middle 80s with storms likely. As of Tuesday morning, there is a 40% chance of blast off. Rain and clouds are the main reasons this could be postponed.