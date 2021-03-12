Rain, storms and colder weather return

The spectacular, warm, dry weather takes a slow turn toward the wetter this weekend. Brief, spotty showers are still possible Saturday and Sunday, but a cold front brings a better chance of rain – and some thunderstorms – starting as early as Sunday night.

Expect highs in the 70s, morning lows in the 50s, more clouds than sunshine, and a stiff southwest breeze. There’s a chance of some showers at times on Saturday and Sunday, but most of both days will be rain-free.

A strong cold front moving closer Sunday night increases the chance of showers some, but the best shot at rain of the next 7-10 days really begins late Sunday night throughout the day Monday.

The storm system driving the change is a big dip in the jet stream west of us on Thursday. That will help drag a cold front with numerous storms and some heavy rainfall into the region soon.

A more March-like pattern: rain, storms and cooler weather

Temperatures in March are rarely ‘average.’ In fact, some of the most variable weather of the year occurs in March: freezes, snows, days warm enough to wish pools were open, severe storms, heavy rain, and just about anything else you can imagine.

This week’s weather has been a little warmer than average yet well within the range of what we’d call ‘normal.’ Rain, on the other hand, has been nonexistent, and that is really unusual for early March!

Things are about to change, though.

We expect two primary waves of rain and storms in the next seven days that will bring some beneficial, drought-averting rainfall: around one to two inches by the time colder air moves in on Thursday.

As of now, there is no outlined severe weather risk for Alabama and Tennessee on Monday; that doesn’t mean there is NO risk at all! We do expect conditions to be right on the borderline for a few strong or severe thunderstorms Monday and Monday night around here.

There’s no reason to change your plans for Monday (unless rain would ruin them); we will keep you posted on the when and where stronger storms are most likely!

Track the rain and storms with WHNT.com's Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

It will turn colder after a second round of storms (some strong/severe) later in the week. Total rainfall through next Thursday looks to be around 1-2 inches; that won’t get us caught up to ‘normal,’ but it will go a long way to getting the wetter spring season underway.

How much colder? It’s possible that we could have some frost next Saturday morning (March 20) on the first day of Spring!

-Jason

