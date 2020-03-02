Heavy rain showers arrive Monday morning, strong storms possible Monday night

The first week of March will feature a weather pattern we are all too familiar with: Heavy rain and thunderstorms, some of which could produce strong, gusty winds as well as flash flooding.

The rain arrives during the early morning hours Monday, just in time for the morning commute. Sunrise temperatures will be rather cool — in the upper 50s to low 50s — so warm jackets would be necessary in addition to the rain boots and umbrellas.

Expect widespread heavy rain showers to continue through late morning before coming to a brief end during midday. Between 12pm and 3pm, a few breaks in the cloud cover could allow temperatures to warm into the low 60s; however, this break will be short lived as another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms arrives after sunset.

Stronger storms Monday night?

The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of northwest Alabama under a *MARGINAL RISK* of severe weather between 6pm and 11pm Monday. A “Marginal Risk” means severe storms are possible, but they would be limited in intensity, duration, and coverage.

For northwest Alabama, a few storms may be able to produce 1″ diameter hail as well as a few 58+ mph wind gusts, however the risk for these storms would be more isolated than widespread. However, the risk is low but not zero, which is why the Marginal Risk Outlook is issued for the area.

The storms will likely not come together until after 6pm over northwest Alabama, and they will move into northeast Alabama through midnight Tuesday, although they will weaken as they move east of I-65.

Rain is not limited to Monday: Rain chances through the week

Unfortunately, Monday will not be the only “rainy day” in the week ahead: Round after round of unsettled weather patterns will swing through the Southeast, providing a steady soaking to the Tennessee Valley through Thursday afternoon.

Last week, model guidance indicated that significant rainfall (4-6″) was possible for north Alabama. Over the weekend, that guidance has backed off, but potential rainfall totals of 2-4″ are still possible for the region. This rain would fall over creeks, tributaries and rivers that are still recovering from the heavy rainfall accumulated in January and February.

While widespread flash flooding is not expected, be mindful of usual “flash flood spots” in your town or community.

As much as 1-2″ of rainfall is expected between 4 a.m. Monday through early morning Tuesday. Another round of rainfall will arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening, and yet another round will arrive Wednesday afternoon and exit Thursday afternoon. The forecast rainfall totals for this week will likely amount to 2-4″ of rain in the span of four days. For perspective, the rainfall average for March is 5.24″.

Be mindful of any flood alerts that are issued for your area, and remember — *never* attempt to drive through flooded roadways.