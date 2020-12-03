Rain lasts through Friday: a good soaker likely

Rain moving into North Alabama and Tennessee is generally light this evening; however, it is heavy enough to make a mark on outdoor activities Thursday evening. Occasional showers move through the region this evening, but the rain gets heavier and more widespread overnight: lasting through at least midday Friday. A few lingering showers could last until after sunset Friday as temperatures drop through the 40s.









Expect around one-half to one inch of rainfall from start to finish on this one; drier air erodes the rain and clears the sky by Friday night leading to a nice, cool, and dry weekend.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook

Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)