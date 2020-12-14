Rain Exits – Next System On Wednesday

Rain exits the Tennessee Valley early this morning. We are left with a cooler and breezy afternoon. Winds gust over 20 mph through the day with temperatures only in the middle to upper 40s.
The next system arrives on Wednesday. This will be a cold rain again for the Tennessee Valley with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The wider view shows a significant snow event for parts of the middle Atlantic. The mountains of Virginia could see several inches of snow later this week!
After a warm weekend, temperatures cool back down this week. Highs only in the 40s and 50s this week. There will not be a White Christmas this year in north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee as we are less than two weeks away from Christmas Day.
