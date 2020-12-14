Rain Exits – Next System On Wednesday

Rain exits the Tennessee Valley early this morning. We are left with a cooler and breezy afternoon. Winds gust over 20 mph through the day with temperatures only in the middle to upper 40s.

Northwest winds and drier



Winds up all day!

The next system arrives on Wednesday. This will be a cold rain again for the Tennessee Valley with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The wider view shows a significant snow event for parts of the middle Atlantic. The mountains of Virginia could see several inches of snow later this week!

Next System Wednesday

Rain Here – Snow For Middle Atlantic

After a warm weekend, temperatures cool back down this week. Highs only in the 40s and 50s this week. There will not be a White Christmas this year in north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee as we are less than two weeks away from Christmas Day.

Mild December – Cooler Air This Week



